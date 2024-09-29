AP POLL: Boise State Up To #21, UNLV Reach #25 After Big Home Wins
Sunday's AP Poll heading into Week Six of the college football season features the Mountain West Conference's top two teams inside the top 25.
Boise State's move to #21 ties their highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2020. UNLV find themselves ranked for the first time in the program's history, reaching the #25 spot.
Boise State rode a huge day from running back Ashton Jeanty to a 45-24 win over Washington State at home. Jeanty contributed four touchdowns and 259 yards on the ground. UNLV crushed Fresno State 59-14 behind a strong performance from senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. Williams replaced UNLV starter Matthew Sluka this week following Sluka's departure from the team over an NIL payment dispute.
UNLV is scheduled to host Boise State on October 25 at Allegiant Stadium.
From the G5 ranks, a handful of other teams received votes. James Madison received 13 votes, Navy received six, and Army received two.
