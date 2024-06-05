G5 Football Daily

BetMGM Lists Colorado State Football As 8.5-Point Underdogs in Rematch With Deion Sanders, Colorado

Joe Londergan

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) catches a snap during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
On September 14, Colorado State football will play the latest chapter in arguably its biggest rivalry. The Rams will host head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes with kickoff slated for 5:30 PM MT, 7:30 PM ET on CBS.

Another close matchup is expected with both teams another year older and wiser after a dramatic showdown in 2023. Those expectations are reflected in most sportsbooks, all of which list the home team as the underdogs.

BetMGM lists the spread for the game at 8.5-points, with the Buffaloes as the favorites. Specifically, Colorado State are +8.5 with -115 odds.

Obviously factoring into the spread of this game, last year's matchup saw Colorado defeat CSU 43-35 in double overtime in a game that drew an audience of 9.3 million people on ESPN.

CSU are certainly no stranger to close games. Jay Norvell's Rams played six games that were decided by one score in 2023. They finished last season with a 5-7 record.

The Rams are scheduled to open the 2024 season on August 31 at Texas.

