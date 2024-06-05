BetMGM Lists Colorado State Football As 8.5-Point Underdogs in Rematch With Deion Sanders, Colorado
On September 14, Colorado State football will play the latest chapter in arguably its biggest rivalry. The Rams will host head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes with kickoff slated for 5:30 PM MT, 7:30 PM ET on CBS.
Another close matchup is expected with both teams another year older and wiser after a dramatic showdown in 2023. Those expectations are reflected in most sportsbooks, all of which list the home team as the underdogs.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Bet365 Sets Broncos As Two-Score Favorite In Season Opener At Georgia Southern
BetMGM lists the spread for the game at 8.5-points, with the Buffaloes as the favorites. Specifically, Colorado State are +8.5 with -115 odds.
Obviously factoring into the spread of this game, last year's matchup saw Colorado defeat CSU 43-35 in double overtime in a game that drew an audience of 9.3 million people on ESPN.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Will Kaidon Salter Be The Top Rated G5 QB in The Game?
CSU are certainly no stranger to close games. Jay Norvell's Rams played six games that were decided by one score in 2023. They finished last season with a 5-7 record.
The Rams are scheduled to open the 2024 season on August 31 at Texas.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.