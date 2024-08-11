Boise State Alum George Holani Scores in Seahawks Preseason Debut
After joining the Seattle Seahawks this spring as an undrafted free agent, former Boise State running back George Holani helped his case for a roster spot on Saturday.
Holani rushed six times for 24 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut with Seattle against the Los Angeles Chargers. Holani's 11-yard touchdown run came with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Seattle went on to win that matchup 16-13.
Throughout his five seasons with Boise State, Holani had two 1,000-rushing-yard seasons, was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and was on the All-Mountain West second team twice. Holani was part of two Mountain West championship teams at Boise State, including 2023's title run under Spencer Danielson. In his final season with the Broncos, Holani rushed for 748 yards and seven touchdowns.