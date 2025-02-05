Boise State Football Announce February Signings For 2025
The Boise State Broncos football program enjoyed a historic season in 2024 that included a second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship, a berth in the College Football Playoff, and running back Ashton Jeanty finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Spencer Danielson's team are hoping to continue that success in 2025 with several new players joining the squad. 22 players signed in December, with six transfers also being formally announced in mid-January.
The Broncos formally announced several more new names on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period for college football and the class of 2025.
Bethel Imasuen - Defensive Line
Originally from Reading, England, Imasuen played high school football at Acalanes High School in Lafayette, California. He was a sought-after prospect in the Mountain West Conference, also holding offers from Wyoming, Fresno State, and San Diego State. The British import committed to Boise State in January after racking up 77 tackles with 20 for a loss as a senior, including six sacks. He measures 6'4" and 265 pounds.
David Latu - Defensive Line (BYU transfer)
Latu joins the Broncos after two seasons at BYU. The 305-pound defensive tackle also played his freshman season at Utah JUCO Snow College. He made just six tackles in 14 appearances as a Cougar. He was limited signifcantly by injury in 2024. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Sherrod Smith - Cornerback (College of San Mateo transfer)
Smith is reportedly expected to join the Broncos after spring practice with three seasons of eligibility remaining. He made 34 total tackles and four interceptions in 12 games at the College of San Mateo last season.
Kamryn Jones - Wide Receiver
The 6'2" wideout was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He caught ten touchdown passes and compiled 899 yards this past season at Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, California. Jones committed to Boise State just this week.
Greg Ard - Running Back
The #68 prospect in the state of Texas (247Sports), Ard enjoyed a very strong senior season of high school football at McKinney North High School. The new Broncos running back carreid 182 times for 1644 yards with 22 touchdowns in 2024.
