Boise State Football: Spencer Danielson Speaks On State Of Mountain West Conference
Favored to win the Mountain West Conference once again by the league's annual media poll, the eyes of college football fans across the nation will be on Spencer Danielson's Boise State Broncos in 2024.
This week at Mountain West Football Media Days in Las Vegas, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke on the Mountain West Network's broadcast of parts of the event. One thing Danielson was excited to speak about was the overall strength of the Mountain West in a strange time for college athletics and the Group of Five, specifically.
"The Mountain West Conference is an extremely strong conference. There are seven new head coaches in the Mountain West. That's a testament to how hard it is to win here. Especially at Boise State. Going into year eight [as a member of BSU's staff], there is never a game where you can go in and be like "oh okay, we'll be fine" because every single game, especially if you play Boise State, that place will be packed, we'll see their best stuff...We better be ready every single week."
Danielson went on to state a few of the programs in the league he's particularly impressed with that he will have to face this year.
"We got to fly all the way to Hawaii, which is going to be tough travel. Timmy Chang's done a great job getting them rolling. We got to go to Laramie in great November. I know Jay [Sawvell]'s going to do a great job. Wyoming's always super tough, well coached...it's going to be a great conference schedule and our conference is strong."
The Broncos play their first game of the new season on August 31 against Georgia Southern in Statesboro. They open their home slate on September 21 against Portland State and their conference schedule October 5 against Utah State.