COACHES POLL: Boise State & UNLV Rise, Army & Memphis Fall, Tulane Drop Out of Top 25
Following the conclusion of the college football regular season, the results of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll were announced on Sunday afternoon.
The Boise State Broncos are once again the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences, rising one spot from #11 to #10 this week. Boise State finish the regular season with a record of 11-1 and will host the UNLV Rebels in this Friday's Mountain West Conference Championship.
Speaking of the Rebels, UNLV also rise slightly in this week's rankings, moving from #21 to #19. The Rebels secured their title game berth with a rout of Nevada over the weekend. The Rebels head into conference championship weekend with an overall record of 10-2, the program's highest win total since 1984.
Despite a win over UTSA in Week 14, Army fall one spot from #22 to #23 this week. The Memphis Tigers also fall slightly from #23 to #24. The Tigers upset a Tulane team that was ranked #18 on Thanksgiving Day. The Green Wave are absent from this week's top 25 following the loss.
Outside the top 25, Tulane received 37 votes, along with G5 compatriots Louisiana (11) and Miami (OH) (1).
