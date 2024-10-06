COACHES POLL: Boise State Into Top 25 At #22 After Utah State Rout
For (surprisingly) the first time this season, the Boise State Broncos have cracked the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll. Boise State steamrolled Utah State this week 62-30 to move to 4-1 overall.
Spencer Danielson's team received 213 points this week after being just outside the top 25 entering the weekend at 103 points.
The Broncos have spent the last several weeks ranked in the AP Poll despite just now entering the Coaches Poll top 25.
Elsewhere in the Mountain West Conference, UNLV lost to Syracuse in an overtime clash, pushing them out of the top 25 after entering the weekend at #23. The Rebels still received 11 points this week despite that loss.
Boise State returns to action this Saturday at Hawaii on CBS Sports Network. UNLV return to play on Friday night at Utah State, also on CBS Sports Network.
Other teams from the Group of Five conferences that received points included Army (36), Navy (26), Liberty (5), and Tulane (2).
