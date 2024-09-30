COACHES POLL: Boise State Still Not in Top 25, UNLV Stay Put At #23
The Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels both turned in impressive wins in Week Five of the college football season.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty powered a 45-24 home win over Washington State Saturday, while UNLV looked dominant in a 59-14 victory over Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium.
Despite Boise State being ranked at #21 in the AP Poll four spots above UNLV, the Broncos are still outside the top 25 in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll entering Week Six. UNLV remain at #23 this week after being in the same spot in the Coaches Poll prior to the weekend.
Last week, Boise State received 42 points, but received 103 this week. UNLV received 125 last week, but are up to 180 points this week.
The Rebels and Broncos are scheduled to face off on Friday, October 25 in a contest that will be extremely important in each's case for the College Football Playoff.
Other teams from the G5 receiving points this week include James Madison (25), Navy (9), Army (3), Liberty (2), and Tulane (1).
