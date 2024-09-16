COACHES POLL: Memphis and UNLV Crack Top 25, Not Northern Illinois
After three full weeks of the 2024 college football season, a few critical contenders are beginning to emerge in the hunt for the Grop of Five's spot in the College Football Playoff.
Sunday's edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll included two G5 teams in the Top 25: Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers at #23 and Barry Odom's UNLV Rebels at #25.
It's a stark difference from this week's AP top 25, which has just one team on the list: the Northern Illinois Huskies, who jumped two spots from #25 to #23 despite being idle in Week Three. The Huskies upset #5 Notre Dame in Week Two.
Both Memphis and UNLV are 3-0 to begin their respective seasons. Memphis beat Florida State in Tallahassee this past Saturday 20-12, while UNLV beat Kansas in Kansas City (where Kansas are temporarily playing their home games ) in a 23-20 battle.
Memphis rise to to #23 after being ranked #25 last weekend. UNLV were previously nine spots back from the #25 spot.
At the end of the season, the Group of Five conference champion ranked highest by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The first CFP rankings of the season are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 5.
