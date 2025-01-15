Every G5 Football Player Named To 2025 Tropical Bowl Roster
Rosters for the 2025 Tropical Bowl were released on Monday afternoon, highlighting some of college football's under-appreciated talents as they prepare for the NFL Draft. The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl is an FBS college football all-star game played in Orlando, Florida annually in mid-January at Camping World Stadium. This year's game is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, at 11 AM ET. A pay-per-view broadcast of the game will be available here.
Below is every player from the Group of Five conferences expected to participate in the 2025 Tropical Bowl.
Independents
Jack Barton - UConn - Defensive Line
Lake Ellis - UMass - Defensive Back
Tyler Rudolph - UMass - Defensive Back
AAC
Casey Reynolds - Army - Wide Receiver
Omar Rodgers - East Carolina - Defensive Back
Jayden Hill - North Texas - Defensive Back
Nay'Quan Wright - South Florida - Running Back
Colin Ramos - Navy - Linebacker
Adin Huntington - Tulane - Defensive End
Josh Pearcy - Rice - Defensive Line
Diwin Black - Temple - Defensive End
Casey Kelly - East Carolina - Tight End
Devonta Davis - Florida Atlantic - Defensive Tackle
Malcolm Lamar Sr. - Florida Atlantic - Offensive Line
Federico Maranges - Florida Atlantic - Offensive Line
Myles Jackson - Tulsa - Defensive Line
CUSA
Trey Goodman - UTEP - Wide Receiver
Elijah Anderson-Taylor - FIU - Linebacker
Antonio Carter II - Jacksonville State - Defensive Back
Josiah Miamen - FIU - Tight End
Zach Zimos - LA Tech - Linebacker
MAC
Cole Snyder - Eastern Michigan - Quarterback
Zeke Blake - Toledo - Defensive Back
Darius McClendon - Bowling Green - Defensive Back
Marcus Fuqua - Buffalo - Defensive Back
Justin Whiteside - Central Michigan - Linebacker
Matthew Harmon - Kent State - Defensive End
Jack Sherwin - Western Michigan - Offensive Line
Joshua Blanchard - Akron - Offensive Line
Ted Kushi - Western Michigan - Offensive Line
JaVaughn Byrd - Northern Illinois - Defensive Back
Paul Lewis II - Akron - Defensive Back
Nate Valcarel - Northern Illinois - Defensive Back
Jacob Orlando - Buffalo - Tight End
Mountain West
Cam Lockridge - Fresno State - Defensive Back
Jonah Dalmas - Boise State - Kicker
Nofoafia Tulafono - Wyoming - Offensive Line
Nate Williams - San Diego State - Offensive Line
Mac Dalena - Fresno State - Wide Receiver
Steven McBride - Hawaii - Wide Receiver
Brayden Schager - Hawaii - Quarterback
Cameron Oliver - UNLV - Defensive Back
Camby Goff - Air Force - Defensive Back
Marquez Cooper - San Diego State - Running Back
Soane Toia - San Jose State - Defensive Tackle
Mose Vavao - Fresno State - Offensive Line
Tiger Shanks - UNLV - Offensive Line
Sun Belt
Ryan Hanson - James Madison - Punter
E.J. Green - Old Dominion - Linebacker
Jalil Clemons - Southern Miss - Linebacker
Wykevious Thomas - South Alabama - Defensive Tackle
Daniel King - Troy - Offensive Line
Santana Saunders - Old Dominion - Offensive Line
Jalen White - Georgia Southern - Running Back
Michael Hughes - Appalachian State - Kicker
Christian Johnstone - Appalachian State - Kicker - Long Snapper
Kevin Swint - Georgia State - Linebacker
Dom Boyd - Georgia Southern - Offensive Line
