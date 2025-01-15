G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Football Player Named To 2025 Tropical Bowl Roster

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (5) during the third quarter at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images
Rosters for the 2025 Tropical Bowl were released on Monday afternoon, highlighting some of college football's under-appreciated talents as they prepare for the NFL Draft. The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl is an FBS college football all-star game played in Orlando, Florida annually in mid-January at Camping World Stadium. This year's game is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, at 11 AM ET. A pay-per-view broadcast of the game will be available here.

Below is every player from the Group of Five conferences expected to participate in the 2025 Tropical Bowl.

Independents

Jack Barton - UConn - Defensive Line

Lake Ellis - UMass - Defensive Back

Tyler Rudolph - UMass - Defensive Back

AAC

Casey Reynolds - Army - Wide Receiver

Omar Rodgers - East Carolina - Defensive Back

Jayden Hill - North Texas - Defensive Back

Nay'Quan Wright - South Florida - Running Back

Colin Ramos - Navy - Linebacker

Adin Huntington - Tulane - Defensive End

Josh Pearcy - Rice - Defensive Line

Diwin Black - Temple - Defensive End

Casey Kelly - East Carolina - Tight End

Devonta Davis - Florida Atlantic - Defensive Tackle

Malcolm Lamar Sr. - Florida Atlantic - Offensive Line

Federico Maranges - Florida Atlantic - Offensive Line

Myles Jackson - Tulsa - Defensive Line

CUSA

Trey Goodman - UTEP - Wide Receiver

Elijah Anderson-Taylor - FIU - Linebacker

Antonio Carter II - Jacksonville State - Defensive Back

Josiah Miamen - FIU - Tight End

Zach Zimos - LA Tech - Linebacker

MAC

Cole Snyder - Eastern Michigan - Quarterback

Zeke Blake - Toledo - Defensive Back

Darius McClendon - Bowling Green - Defensive Back

Marcus Fuqua - Buffalo - Defensive Back

Justin Whiteside - Central Michigan - Linebacker

Matthew Harmon - Kent State - Defensive End

Jack Sherwin - Western Michigan - Offensive Line

Joshua Blanchard - Akron - Offensive Line

Ted Kushi - Western Michigan - Offensive Line

JaVaughn Byrd - Northern Illinois - Defensive Back

Paul Lewis II - Akron - Defensive Back

Nate Valcarel - Northern Illinois - Defensive Back

Jacob Orlando - Buffalo - Tight End

Mountain West

Cam Lockridge - Fresno State - Defensive Back

Jonah Dalmas - Boise State - Kicker

Nofoafia Tulafono - Wyoming - Offensive Line

Nate Williams - San Diego State - Offensive Line

Mac Dalena - Fresno State - Wide Receiver

Steven McBride - Hawaii - Wide Receiver

Brayden Schager - Hawaii - Quarterback

Cameron Oliver - UNLV - Defensive Back

Camby Goff - Air Force - Defensive Back

Marquez Cooper - San Diego State - Running Back

Soane Toia - San Jose State - Defensive Tackle

Mose Vavao - Fresno State - Offensive Line

Tiger Shanks - UNLV - Offensive Line

Sun Belt

Ryan Hanson - James Madison - Punter

E.J. Green - Old Dominion - Linebacker

Jalil Clemons - Southern Miss - Linebacker

Wykevious Thomas - South Alabama - Defensive Tackle

Daniel King - Troy - Offensive Line

Santana Saunders - Old Dominion - Offensive Line

Jalen White - Georgia Southern - Running Back

Michael Hughes - Appalachian State - Kicker

Christian Johnstone - Appalachian State - Kicker - Long Snapper

Kevin Swint - Georgia State - Linebacker

Dom Boyd - Georgia Southern - Offensive Line

