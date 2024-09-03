LINKS: Two Notable Injuries For Utah State Football To Start 2024 Season
While Utah State played their way to a 36-14 win over Robert Morris University to open the season, it was far from only good news for the Aggies in Nate Dreiling's first win as a head coach.
Starting running back Robert Briggs suffered a broken leg that required a successful surgery to put a rod in the running back's leg. The junior will miss the rest of the 2024 season.
“It is going to be a little bit, but he is such a resilient individual," Dreiling told the Deseret News. "He will be around. He will have just as big a voice as he always does, it will just be from a leadership and coaching role.”
Starting quarterback Spencer Petras also suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Utah transfer Bryson Barnes took over at quarterback throwing two touchdowns and an interception while also adding a rushing touchdown. Dreiling told the Deseret News that Petras' status is day-to-day and it will be decided later in the week whether or not he will start at USC on Saturday.