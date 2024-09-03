LINKS: Two Notable Injuries For Utah State Football To Start 2024 Season

G5 Football Daily

Two Notable Injuries For Utah State Football To Start 2024 Season

Joe Londergan

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
While Utah State played their way to a 36-14 win over Robert Morris University to open the season, it was far from only good news for the Aggies in Nate Dreiling's first win as a head coach.

Starting running back Robert Briggs suffered a broken leg that required a successful surgery to put a rod in the running back's leg. The junior will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

“It is going to be a little bit, but he is such a resilient individual," Dreiling told the Deseret News. "He will be around. He will have just as big a voice as he always does, it will just be from a leadership and coaching role.”

Starting quarterback Spencer Petras also suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Utah transfer Bryson Barnes took over at quarterback throwing two touchdowns and an interception while also adding a rushing touchdown. Dreiling told the Deseret News that Petras' status is day-to-day and it will be decided later in the week whether or not he will start at USC on Saturday.

Joe Londergan

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

