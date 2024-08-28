Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 1
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. Fresno State
4. Colorado State
5. Air Force
6. Wyoming
7. San Diego State
8. Utah State
9. Hawai’i
10. San Jose State
11. Nevada
12. New Mexico
Yes, Spencer Danielson is entering his first full season as Boise State’s head coach, but the Broncos have arguably the top back in the nation in Ashton Jeanty. If he stays healthy for an entire season, Boise State will win the league.
Although UNLV lost star quarterback Jayden Maivia, the Rebels have a pair of studs in wideout Ricky White and linebacker Jackson Woodard, which will put them in contention.
Mikey Keene was a steal of a get for Fresno State last season and the Bulldogs’ QB will have them knocking on the doorstep of a double-digit win season.
Where things get tricky is the rest of the league.
Utah State would have been another team who could be a surprise contender, but the offseason turmoil feels a bit hard to overcome.
Jay Norvell is a good coach and he has things heading in the right direction behind the combination of QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and WR Tory Horton, but defensively they still feel a ways away.
If Wyoming and San Diego State have a few pieces fall into place, they could also contend for a bowl.