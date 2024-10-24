Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 9
1. UNLV
2. Boise State
3. Colorado State
4. San Diego State
5. San Jose State
6. Fresno State
7. New Mexico
8. Nevada
9. Wyoming
10. Hawai’i
11. Utah State
12. Air Force
The difference between #1 and #2 this week is razor thin.
With Friday’s showdown between Ashton Jeanty's Boise State and UNLV looming, the Mountain West will see its top-two teams square off for supremacy and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Rebels head into the contest coming off another solid win, this time over Oregon State as Barry Odom’s defense does enough to keep the Beavers from pulling off the upset. Jeanty is averaging 200 yards per game, but UNLV have not allowed a team to rush for 200 yards in a game this season. This one will truly be strength against strength.
Scrappy Nevada almost beat Fresno State, but the Bulldogs needed every bit of quarterback Mikey Keene and Elijah Gilliam’s offensive performances to squeak out a 24-21 win.
Arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend was a shootout between New Mexico and Utah State, which saw over 1,000 yards of total offense in the Lobos’ 50-45 victory. New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier’s 272 passing yards and over 100 yards on the ground helped make the difference.
Lastly, Colorado State keeps their slim hopes at a conference crown alive as they remain undefeated in league play, beating Air Force 21-13 as quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi throws for 178 yards without star wideout Tory Horton, who has been lost for the season.
