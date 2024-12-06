Mountain West Championship - #20 UNLV @ #10 Boise State: How To Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
Friday night's showdown on the blue turf has major College Football Playoff implications as the #10 Boise State Broncos welcome the #20 UNLV Rebels to Albertsons Stadium for the first time since 2016. The two loaded squads face each other for the Mountain West Conference championship in the national spotlight.
#20 UNLV Rebels (10-2, 6-1 Mountain West) @ #10 Boise State Broncos (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West)
Date: Friday, December 6
Time: 8:00 pm ET // 6:00 pm MT
Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
TV: FOX
Radio: Sirius XM | Ch. 83
Betting Line: Boise State -3.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
A Rematch With More On The Line
Boise State and UNLV did not meet in the 2024 regular season. However, their most recent meeting is likely still fresh in the minds of many coaches and players on both sides.
The Broncos took down the Rebels 29-24 in Las Vegas in last season's Mountain West championship game. The Broncos ran for 301 yards in that contest, including 21 carries for 153 and a touchdown by Ashton Jeanty.
This year, there's even more than a conference championship up for grabs. With Boise State at #10, UNLV at #20, and no other G5 team close enough to the top 12, the winner of this matchup will clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos lead the all-time series 10-3 with UNLV's most recent victory coming all the way back in 1976.
Ashton Jeanty's Record Chances
Speaking of Jeanty, he can further make his case for the Heisman before Monday's deadline with another brilliant performance on Friday night. The NFL hopeful leads all of FBS in rushing yards (2,288), rushing touchdowns (28), total touchdowns (29) and all-purpose yards (2,390).
Jeanty needs 340 yards to tie Barry Sanders' single season NCAA record of 2,288 rushing yards in a single season.
Another strong performance from Jeanty would also help Boise State clinch back-to-back Mountain West titles for the first time in their history.
UNLV's Biggest Strength
Not only do the Rebels force a lot of turnovers, they make opponents pay dearly for them.
UNLV are tied for #5 in FBS in turnover margin at +14. The Rebels forced 22 turnovers in the regular season, but have only committed eight and did not commit more than one turnover in a game. Safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Jackson Woodard have combined for nine interceptions alone this year.
They capitalized on those opportunities, scoring 91 points off turnovers, while allowing opponents to score only 28 points off of turnovers.
