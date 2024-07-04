RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands Top-5 Idaho Prospect Dallyn Grimes
Offensive lineman Dallyn Grimes, a three-star prospect (247Sports) in the class of 2025, announced his commitment to continue his football career at Boise State University this week. Grimes is listed as a 6'5" 240-pound tackle by 247Sports.
Grimes is also listed as the top offensiive lineaman and the #4 overall prospect in the state of Idaho for the class of 2025. Grimes is currently finishing his prep career at Middleton High School, about 35 minutes northwest of Boise.
Per the Idaho Statesman, Grimes will serve on a religous mission trip after his high school graduation. As a result, he will not officially join the Boise State football program until 2027.
Grimes is the only reported offensive line commit Spencer Danielson's 2025 class thus far. The Broncos currently have the #3 2025 class in the Mountain West Conference, per 247Sports rankings.
Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.