RECRUITING: Boise State Lands 3-Star Texas Running Back Brendon Haygood For 2025

Joe Londergan

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Boise State Broncos received a new commitment for their 2025 class this week in the form of running back Brendon Haygood. The Sachse, Texas native has a three-star rating from 247Sports and a player rating of 85. Haygood is also the only reported running back in Boise State's 2025 class.

Standing at 5'9" and 180 pounds, Haygood is reportedly already up to 43 carries for 530 yards and and six touchdowns. In 2023, he carried 133 times for 938 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Sachse High School product chose the Broncos over offers from Washington State, Kansas State, Arkansas State, Toledo, Bowling Green, Louisiana, New Mexico, Sam Houston, and San Diego State. He had visited Boise State this past weekend to see the Broncos beat Portland State 56-14.

Haygood's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

