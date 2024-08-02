RECRUITING: Top-5 Idaho Prospect Commits To Nevada For 2025
The Nevada Wolf Pack made an intriguing addition to their 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of athlete Isaiah Reed. He joins the Wolf Pack from Meridian, Idaho's Rocky Mountain High School.
The 6'2" 208-pound prospect announced his commitment to Jeff Choate's new team via X this week.
Reed has a three-star rating from 247Sports and is rated as the #3 overall prospect in the state of Idaho for the class of 2025. He also had offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, and a host of of FCS schools such as Montana, Idaho, and Idaho State.
As a junior in 2023, Reed played linebacker and wide receiver, reportedly totaling 102 tackles with 20 for a loss and nice sacks. He also averaged 14.4 yards per catch.
Reed's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.