RECRUITING: Top-Ten Oregon Prospect Mana Tuioti Commits To Boise State Football

Joe Londergan

Sheldon’s Mana Tuioti carries the ball as the Sheldon Irish host the Tigard Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore.
Boise State beat out several other prominent West Coast programs for one of the Pacific Northwest's best high school football players this week. Class of 2025 linebacker Mana Tuioti announced his commitment to the Broncos via X this week.

Playing for Eugene, Oregon's Sheldon High School, Tuioti is rated by 247Sports as the #8 overall prospect in the state of Oregon. With a player rating of 86, he is also the #102 linebacker prospect in the nation. 247Sports has Tuioti listed at 5'11" and 225 pounds.

Tuioti chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Hawaii, San Diego State, Washington State, and FCS Incarnate Word. He took an official visit to Boise this past weekend.

Last season, Tuioti finished with 70 tackles in nine games with an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. In four games this season, per MaxPreps, Tuioti has 29 tackles with five TFLs.

Tuioti's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

