REPORT: Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, & Colorado State Applying For Pac-12 Membership
Per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, four Mountain West schools "are expected to soon apply or have already applied" for membership in a new-look version of the Pac-12 conference.
Those schools are Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Colorado State.
Per Dellenger's reporting, if the membership applications are accepted, their membership would begin with the 2026 football season.
These four additions would put the Pac-12 at six members including, Oregon State and Washington State. The league was reduced to two members this offseason when the other ten members departed for the Big Ten, Big 12, and the ACC. The Pac-12 must reach eight members by July of 2026 to comply with NCAA rules for FBS conferences.
If the deal goes through, the four departing schools, and the Pac-12 could be on the hook for tens of over $110 million in exit fees, and penalties to the Mountain West, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network, as part of a scheduling agreement signed by the two leagues late last year.
The next wave of conference realignment in college sports has begun.
Stay tuned for more as the story develops