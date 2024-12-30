Snoop Dogg Predicts Ashton Jeanty & Boise State's Fate in Fiesta Bowl Against Penn State
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff continues as the Boise State Broncos take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. As to be expected, football fans are logging their predictions for the monumental matchup.
On Saturday, rapper/actor Snoop Dogg (an avid football fan, youth coach, and former player) appeared throughout the broadcast of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl on The CW. Alongside broadcasters Thom Brennaman and Max Browne, the Doggfather himself gave his thoughts on all of this week's playoff games, including the Mountain West champs' trip to the desert.
While Snoop believes Penn State will win the game, he admitted that another huge day from Heisman finalist and BSU running back Ashton Jeanty could be a difference maker.
"Well, Penn State been on a roll lately. I've been watching. They've been balling, they've been doing their thing over there in the Big Ten," said the musician known as Clavin Broadus Jr. in his younger days. "But that running back from Boise State is different. He's different. If he get off, he could be something special. But I just feel like Penn State got too many dogs on defense, and they got a great offense. I'm gonna take Penn State in that one."
Jeanty needs just 131 yards to break Barry Sanders' FBS record for rushing yards in a single season (2628).
ESPN Analytics gives Penn State a 65.4% chance to win the game. The Nittany Lions beat SMU in the first round of the CFP to reach the quarterfinal. Boise State received a first-round bye as the third-highest-ranked conference champions in the committee's rankings.
The Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on ESPN on Tuesday, December 31.
