STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top G5 Wide Receivers in 2024
As far as individual position groups go, the wide receiver group may be the strongest in the Group of Five this season. From experienced team captains, to high pro potential, there are names in each conference that are worth setting your DVRs for.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss who the best pass-catchers in the G5 will be in the 2024 season ahead.
JOE: Tory Horton (Colorado State), Ricky White (UNLV), Nick Nash (San Jose State), Roc Taylor (Memphis), Joey Hobert (Texas State)
Jay Norvell credits himself as a premier wide receiver developer. Tory Horton has clearly benefited from that instruction over the years and another solid year will set him up to be chosen in the next NFL Draft sooner rather than later.
Ricky White’s time at UNLV has been impressively productive, especially his 88-catch, 1483-yard season in 2023. Former QB Nick Nash might be a bit underrated, but he averaged 15 over 15.2 yards per catch last season for the Spartans. The Mountain West should be great for fans of offensive football in 2024.
Back east, Roc Taylor got over the 1,000-yard mark last season for the first time and should see even more targets this year. Joey Hobert flourished last season in GJ Kinne’s offense, putting his athleticism on display in several instances. Go Google his sideline catch against Baylor.
KEVIN: Tory Horton (Colorado State), Kaedin Robinson (App State), Sean Atkins (USF), Noah Smith (Sam Houston State Bearkats) and Jalen Royals (Utah State)
Tory Horton is easily the best receiver in the Group of Five. Back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving and was named to the Mountain West preseason all-conference. Despite being offered $600k to go to the power four level, he decided to stick around with Colorado State.
Joey Aguilar will have his top target back in Kaedin Robinson. Last season, Robinson hauled in 67 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns. In a pass-heavy offense, Robinson should crack the 1,000 receiving yard marker. Sean Atkins will have another year of Byrum Brown who was great last season, so that marks another guy who should have a strong season come 2024.
Noah Smith is a name a lot of G5 football followers will begin to hear of as the 2024 season gets older. Smith hauled in 79 passes for 782 yards and six touchdowns. Smith should be the top receiver in Conference USA by season's end.
It’ll be interesting to see what Jalen Royals will look like with a new quarterback. Last season, Royals surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard marker and should be one of the top receivers in the Mountain West.
ERIC: Tory Horton (Colorado State), Ricky White (UNLV), Joey Hobert (Texas State), Sean Atkins (USF)
In my mind, any list talking about Group of Five wideouts has to include Colorado State’s Tory Horton and UNLV’s Ricky White as the head of the class.
Horton’s back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns are impressive enough, but last year’s four games of 10-plus receptions and over 100 yards add to his credibility as the top guy. White burst onto the scene last year after transferring from Michigan State in 2022 and was one of the top big-play talents in all of college football.
USF’s Sean Atkins is a story of perseverance. After walking on in 2019, Atkins slowly earned a role as a special teamer and last season had a breakout campaign with over 90 receptions. My fourth pick is a big of a projection as Texas State’s Joey Hobert didn’t have 1,000 yards last year, but was a reliable target in GJ Kinne’s offense and should see his numbers increase in 2023.