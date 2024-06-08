UNLV Football: DraftKings Sets Rebels as 3-Point Underdogs In 2024 Opener At Houston
In 2024, head coach Barry Odom and the UNLV Rebels look to follow up on the most promising season of Rebel football in forty years. They'll begin that new campaign on August 31 at Houston, with the game being broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
In prior years, a Power Conference program might consider a matchup against a G5 team like UNLV a cakewalk. However, that doesn't seem like the case in this event, at least in the eyes of some major sportsbooks.
RELATED: Is Boise State Football's Malachi Nelson The Top Transfer In The G5?
DraftKings is currently offering UNLV as the underdog with Houston being a three-point favorite. Both teams are given -110 odds.
UNLV had five one-score finishes last summer, with three being wins. That included a win against Vanderbilt by three points in Las Vegas.
RELATED: BetMGM Lists Colorado State Football As 8.5-Point Underdogs in Rematch With Deion Sanders, Colorado
2024 is Odom's second season leading the Rebels after finishing with a 9-5 record last year. Houston will have WIllie Fritz at the helm for the first time, after hiring him away from Tulane during the offseason.
Houston were 4-8 last year in Dana Holgorsen's final year leading the program and the program's first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
Adding a final layer of intrigue for bettors considering UNLV's chances: both of Houston first two contests last season were one-score games, both against G5 competition, and Houston went 1-1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.