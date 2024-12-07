WATCH: Ashton Jeanty Extends Boise State Lead With 75-Yard Rushing TD in Mountain West Championship
With their spot in the College Football Playoff and a likely first-round bye on the line, the Boise State Broncos played a near-perfect first half at home against the UNLV Rebels.
After building a 14-0 lead with a passing and rushing score from Maddux Madsen, Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty showed off his much-heralded skill set with a 75-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.
The Broncos took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break. Jeanty has 14 carries for 132 yards and a score, inching closer and closer to breaking Barry Sanders' Division I record for rushing yards in a season.
