WATCH: Ashton Jeanty Extends Boise State Lead With 75-Yard Rushing TD in Mountain West Championship

G5 Football Daily Staff

Dec 6, 2024; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs for gain during the first quarter against the UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
With their spot in the College Football Playoff and a likely first-round bye on the line, the Boise State Broncos played a near-perfect first half at home against the UNLV Rebels.

After building a 14-0 lead with a passing and rushing score from Maddux Madsen, Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty showed off his much-heralded skill set with a 75-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.

The Broncos took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break. Jeanty has 14 carries for 132 yards and a score, inching closer and closer to breaking Barry Sanders' Division I record for rushing yards in a season.

