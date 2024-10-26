G5 Football Daily

WATCH: Maddux Madsen Gives Boise State The Lead Over UNLV At Halftime With Two Touchdowns

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen throws down field for a second quarter touchdown against Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024.
/ Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Down 10-6 in the first half at UNLV, Maddux Madsen engineered an 11-play, 80-yard drive to give the #17 Boise State Broncos the lead for the first time on Friday night.

Madsen dropped back to pass, but quickly made the decision to pull the ball down and scamper seven yards for Boise State's first touchdown of the night. Through the first half of action, Madsen is the Broncos' leading rusher with 56 yards on just two carries.

On the ensuing UNLV possession, the Broncos would pick the ball off and quickly get right back into the red zone. On fourth and goal from the two-yard line, Madsen connected with Matt Lauter to extend the Bronco lead to 20-10 to close out the half.

Boise State (5-1) and UNLV (6-1) are currently locked in battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference, with College Football Playoff implications, on CBS Sports Network.

