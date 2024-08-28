Week One - Colorado State @ #4 Texas: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Last season, Colorado State finished the season with a disappointing 5-7 record, but were able to keep it close with power conference opponents like Colorado. They were also able to pull out a win against the Mountain West champions Boise State and a good San Diego State team. With key offensive pieces returning, they will open the season up against the best team that they have played in years with the #4 Texas Longhorns.
Colorado State Rams (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) @ No. 4 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
Date: Saturday, August 31st
Time: 3:30 pm ET
Location: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: Rams Radio Network/Longhorn Radio Network
Storylines
What to expect from the Colorado State returners?
When you have both your quarterback and wide receiver turn down as much money as they did to stick around and build what they think can be something specials, it means a lot to the Rams program.
Last season, quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 3,460 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was named an all-conference honorable mention and was named freshman of the week in the sixth week of the season.
Along with Fowler-Nicolosi, his top target Tory Horton who caught 96 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns also decided to return after being named all-conference first team.
Not only did the Rams' top two offensive weapons return, but on defense as well. Safety Jack Howell led the team with 114.0 total tackles and 50 solo tackles. Along with Howell, linebacker Chase Wilson, who also had over 100 total tackles returns.
How Horton presents a challenge to Texas
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told Horns247 that despite the record, the Rams lost plenty of one-score games. To be exact, the Rams lost three one-score games, with one including the rivalry game against Colorado.
Sarkisian noted Horton multiple times as a guy to keep an eye on as he can be used in a variety of ways with his skill set. Texas had the best defense in the Big 12 last season, but even with losses on that side of the ball, the Longhorns should still have some confidence there to start the year.
Longhorns with a change at running back late into camp
Despite the losses with players headed to the NFL, the Longhorns are still seen as a top dog entering the season. But towards the end of camp, running back CJ Baxter suffered a knee injury which will keep him out for the entirety of the 2024 season. Expect junior Jaydon Blue to be the featured back. Last season, Blue ran for 398 yards and three touchdowns in the 14 games that he played.
What does Vegas say?
Currently, Vegas has the Longhorns as a heavy 32-point favorite over the Rams on FanDuel. With their appearance in the College Football Playoff last season along with quarterback Quinn Ewers returning, the Longhorns have one of the more dynamic teams in all of college football against a Colorado State team that does bring back plenty of experience, but probably not enough to keep up for four quarters with the Longhorns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.