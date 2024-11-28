What The CFP Selection Committee Said About Boise State's Close Win Over Wyoming
Mountain West leaders Boise State have already clinched their spot in the conference title game, but also have a real shot to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos received the #11 spot in Tuesday's latest CFP rankings, up one spot from their previous ranking at #12.
Boise State are 10-1 coming into the last weekend of the regular season, thanks to their most recent victory - a 17-13 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. Wyoming only have two wins this season, so a margin of victory of only four points for one of the nation's top teams raised a few eyebrows.
In a teleconference following this week's rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel told G5 Football Daily the committee's thoughts on Boise State's most recent performance and whether not that game affected their evaluation of the Broncos.
"Well, they won, and we value winning. We value how the teams play, and in the end, the scoreboard matters. What they have done, the only loss they have, as you know, is a very close three-point loss at Oregon at the beginning of the year, and they've run the tables since then."
"For us, Jeanty has been amazing, over 2,000 yards rushing. He appears to have some injuries that he's dealing with, but he's toughed it out, and they've won the games. We think highly of Boise State and will continue to watch them."
"We have some people on the committee that played at Wyoming when they were coaches, and they really say it's a tough environment to play in. Obviously Wyoming gave Boise State a great game, but Boise State won."
As Manuel noted, Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the season in that victory. Jeanty needs 566 yards to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record for Division I football.
Boise State close out the regular season on Friday morning against Oregon State. That matchup will kick off at 9 AM PT, 10 AM MT on FOX. The Broncos then will host either UNLV or Colorado State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday, December 6.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Nothing Is Out Of Reach For San Jose State Receiver Nick Nash