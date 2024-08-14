G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Former Navy & Hawaii QB Dalen Morris' Unique CFB Journey + Navy LB Colin Ramos Previews The Season

G5 Football Daily Staff

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Dalen Morris (19) celebrates his touchdown against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday night, Aug. 26, 2023.
Hawaii Warriors quarterback Dalen Morris (19) celebrates his touchdown against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday night, Aug. 26, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

This week, it's a deep dive on Naval Academy football players in more ways than one. First, Joe Londergan chats with Navy linebacker Colin Ramos, who has been touted as one of the best defenders in the G5 this preseason. Ramos shared some of his thoughts on what the Midshipmen are expecting in the new year.

Then, guest contributor Jorge Pola sits down with former Navy and University of Hawaii quarterback Dalen Morris. Morris played three seasons at the Naval Academy, graduated, and was later stationed in Hawaii for his military service. Then, an opportunity to join the Hawaii football team presented itself for his final year of eligibility in 2023, where he scored two rushing touchdowns and was an academic All-Mountain West selection while on active duty.

RELATED: Tulane and Boise State Receive Votes in Preseason FWAA Super 16 Poll

Happy football watching!

Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice!

Listen on Apple.

Listen on Spotify

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on TikTok

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Podcast