PODCAST: Former Navy & Hawaii QB Dalen Morris' Unique CFB Journey + Navy LB Colin Ramos Previews The Season
This week, it's a deep dive on Naval Academy football players in more ways than one. First, Joe Londergan chats with Navy linebacker Colin Ramos, who has been touted as one of the best defenders in the G5 this preseason. Ramos shared some of his thoughts on what the Midshipmen are expecting in the new year.
Then, guest contributor Jorge Pola sits down with former Navy and University of Hawaii quarterback Dalen Morris. Morris played three seasons at the Naval Academy, graduated, and was later stationed in Hawaii for his military service. Then, an opportunity to join the Hawaii football team presented itself for his final year of eligibility in 2023, where he scored two rushing touchdowns and was an academic All-Mountain West selection while on active duty.
