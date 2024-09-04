PODCAST: Was Coastal Carolina The Biggest Surprise of Week One?
After the first week of the season, it's not fair to jump to any drastic conclusions. However, Week One gave us enough surprising results that it's worth taking a dive into.
Your host Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to chat about some of those results, including Coastal Carolina's beatdown of Jacksonville State, Ashton Jeanty's historic day for Boise State, and UNLV's decimation of Houston to start the second year of Barry Odom's tenure.
Plus, is Florida Atlantic actually way better than we thought after giving Michigan State a heart attack? Can Sam Houston surprise some people in CUSA?
