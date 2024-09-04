G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Was Coastal Carolina The Biggest Surprise of Week One?

Joe Londergan

Jacksonville State's Demarcus Lacey tries to evade the tackle of Coastal Carolina's Courtney Eubanks during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama August 29, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times)
After the first week of the season, it's not fair to jump to any drastic conclusions. However, Week One gave us enough surprising results that it's worth taking a dive into.

Your host Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to chat about some of those results, including Coastal Carolina's beatdown of Jacksonville State, Ashton Jeanty's historic day for Boise State, and UNLV's decimation of Houston to start the second year of Barry Odom's tenure.

Plus, is Florida Atlantic actually way better than we thought after giving Michigan State a heart attack? Can Sam Houston surprise some people in CUSA?

Happy Football Watching!

