STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Underrated G5 Quarterbacks in 2024
Like in most seasons, superior quarterback play can help elevate a good G5 team in 2024. However, with the expanded College Football Playoff format now a factor, can an underrated quarterback be an even more critical piece of the puzzle for teams looking to break through the crowd.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss the G5's most underrated quarterbacks. Look for these names to become a bit more well-known throughout the fall.
Joe: Connor Bazelak (Bowling Green) Dematrius Davis (UTSA) Ethan Vasko (Coastal Carolina) Matthew Sluka (UNLV)
Compared to the previous stops in his college career, Connor Bazelak’s current offense at BGSU is a bit more balanced and therefore doesn’t need to lean on him as much. Perhaps alleviating some of that pressure helped him average seven yards per attempt last season and look more like the version of him we all saw at Missouri.
At the end of last season, UTSA didn’t seem to have a clear-cut successor to Frank Harris in place, despite some okay moments from their other quarterbacks. However, a great pickup for Jeff Traylor’s staff was Alabama State transfer Dematrius Davis, who in my opinion, could slot into the starting role right away.
Matthew Sluka is another great example of an FCS transfer who could make a huge impact right away. Sluka joins UNLV after a laundry list of awards and record-breaking performances at Holy Cross.
Finally, at Coastal Carolina, Ethan Vasko looked very comfortable as the Chanticleers’ quarterback at the end of last year, particularly in their Hawaii bowl win where he threw three touchdowns. Tim Beck made some other additions to his quarterback room this offseason, but Vasko frankly seems like the best option for him.
Kevin: Keyone Jenkins (FIU), Logan Smothers (Jacksonville State), Joey Aguilar (App State) and Dylan Morris (James Madison)
Keyone Jenkins has the potential to be the second or third-best quarterback in Conference USA. The ability to move well in the pocket sets him apart from most quarterbacks in the conference. This past offseason, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach David Yost has continued to shape this offense around what Jenkins did well in high school.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the Jacksonville State quarterback situation, but if Smothers is indeed the starter, he has the chance to be a lot more explosive than Zion Webb was. Smothers can run the Rich Rodriguez offense well and with the quickness that it requires.
Joey Aguilar may be a name that not many people think should be on here but to begin the 2023 season, Aguilar wasn’t the starting quarterback to begin the season but took over right away in week one. He was named the Cure Bowl MVP and will be a part of a huge season for the Mountaineers. Not many people are talking about Aguilar when mentioning some of the best quarterbacks at the G5 level and Sun Belt. Aguilar will be a huge factor in the Appalachian State season come 2024.
The James Madison Dukes underwent a lot of change in 2024. Washington Dylan Morris will was Washington’s quarterback for a couple years up until Michael Penix Jr. took over. Morris will have to prove himself after only playing four games in 2023 and prior to that, only playing seven games. In 2021, Morris led Washington to a 4-8 record, but threw for 2,458 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Eric: Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State), Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State), Hayden Wolff (Western Michigan)
Under-recruited players are no stranger to the Group of Five ranks. However, Jaylen Raynor being a virtual unknown in the era of Elite 11 camps and prep quarterback showcases is still a rarity, despite the transfer portal clearly causing a logjam of QBs that have affected high school QB recruiting. Arkansas State’s diamond in the rough burst onto the scene with an excellent freshman campaign and should get more recognition.
I covered Western Michigan QB Hayden Wolff’s first college start in 2019, when the Venice, Florida native was a true freshman at Old Dominion. Now five years later, Wolff has been overlooked and cast-off for nearly the duration of his career, despite being a player who doesn’t turn the football over and has all of the physical tools you look for at the position. The 6-foot-6-inch, 220-pounder is due for a breakout 2024, after throwing for over 7,000 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career.
Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi may not be wholly underrated, but paired with star wide receiver Tory Horton - should be one of the top QB-WR tandems not just among the G5 ranks but in the nation. Especially playing in Jay Norvell’s pass-happy offense that’s friendly to quarterbacks, the Texas native is due for big year in 2024.