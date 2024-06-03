STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Who Are The Best Tight Ends in G5 Football in 2024?
The role of a tight ends can generally fluctuate as the game of football changes. Their roles can also vary dramatically depending on the type of offensive system their coaching staff chooses to implement.
The best offenses in football, however, manage to find tight ends that can be multifaceted contributors on the field. Having the proper size and temperment helps tremendously, obviously.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 as they give their thoughts on the G5 tight ends who will be big pieces and, in some cases continue to be, massively important to their respective offenses in 2024.
JOE: 5. Anthony Torres (Toledo) 4. Eli Heidenreich (Navy) 3. John Michael Gyllenborg (Wyoming) 2. Sean Brown (Jacksonville State) 1. Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)
At 6’6”, Torres is one of those guys that’s interesting not just because of his height, which makes him a very capable target on those longer shots at the end zone, but because it doesn’t seem like he’s been utilized as much as he could be in college. Last year gave him a highlight reel of only a handful of plays, but they were very impressive.
Heidenreich feels like cheating a little bit considering the variety of ways that Navy can use him in the offense, but he can absolutely be a factor in the pass game and split out closer to the offensive line. Like Torres, he had some big plays in big moments and should get even more looks this year.
I had a hard time with my top three. They’re all very good. Gyllenborg is another player whose 6’5” size makes him a threat for longer passes, but can also block well. Brown is such a classic tight end, as a bruising run blocker and good red zone target. Ultimately, at the top of my list I went with Harold Fannin Jr. who was sixth in FBS among tight ends in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season. Fannin was also PFF’s top-graded tight end for 2023.
KEVIN: 5. Alen Bauman (Tulane) 4. John Michael Gyllenborg (Wyoming) 3. Anthony Torres (Toledo) 2. Harold Fanin Jr. (Bowling Green) 1. Sean Brown (Jacksonville State)
The Bauman selection at five may be one that surprises some folks, but it’s more projection here. Standing at 6’5,” 245 pounds, the New Jersey native was extremely effective in the Green Wave offense with five touchdowns and third on the team in receptions. Placing him at five is keeping it conservative at the moment, but maybe doing this list in a year, that can change.
Going with Torres at three may be a bit high, but as Joe mentioned, standing at 6’6,” 250 pounds. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He also hauled in three touchdowns, but with the potential to see more in 2024.
Sean Brown finished first on this list given the potential of seeing him catch more passes from new quarterback Zion Turner. Although this is a fast tempo offense that Jax State has, it still relies on the pas game as Brown hauled in 19 receptions for 294 yards and five touchdowns. His 2023 season was good enough for all-conference second team. Holden Willis, who finished on the first team also had a chance of making this list, but it feels as if Jax State has a clearer picture as to who they are going to be.
ERIC: 5. Josiah Miamen (Florida International), 4. Sean Brown (Jax State) 3. John Michael Gyllenborg (Wyoming) 2. Anthony Torres (Toledo) 1. Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green State)
My number five and four picks could easily be debated. Starting with Sean Brown, the pure counting stats aren’t eye-popping, but he’s been consistently productive as a downfield threat and someone who scores touchdowns. Had this roundtable taken place last season, the selection of FIU’s Josiah Miamen wouldn’t have been too controversial. However, the Iowa transfer had a decrease in production as the Panthers incorporated Air Force transfer Rocky Beers. Miamen is still an excellent all-around player, who should see more targets come his way in 2024.
The trio of Gyllenborg, Torres and Fannin Jr. provide their respective teams with unique playmakers who have to command attention from opposing defenses. Torres’ breakout 2023 after being in college since 2018 makes him a top threat and Fannin Jr. built off of a promising freshman year by having an outstanding sophomore campaign. Should the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pounder have similar numbers (44 receptions, 623 yards) as a junior, he’ll be playing on Sundays come 2025.