4 Sun Belt Defensive Backs To Play in 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes cornerback Terrence Spence (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Four Sun Belt football players from the 2024 season, all defensive backs, will represent their respective schools in the 79th-annual Caribe Royale Orlando Hula Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 12 PM ET/11 AM CT on Saturday, Jan. 11. That game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Kenyatta Watson II - Georgia State, Safety

-Height: 6'1"
-Weight: 195 pounds
-Watson earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention this season after transferring in from Georgia Tech. He finished the season with 40 total tackles, two pass deflections, and three interceptions

Terrence Spence - James Madison, Cornerback

-Height: 6'2"
-Weight: 195 pounds
-Spence was a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist, a second-team All-American (FWAA, HERO Sports), and a first-team All-Sun Belt selection this season. After following head coach Bob Chesney from Holy Cross, he posted 38 tackles with one TFL, a forced fumble, seven pass deflections, and five interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown against North Carolina.

Car’lin Vigers - ULM, Cornerback

-Height: 6'2"
-Weight: 200 pounds
-Vigers was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention this season with 38 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

JJ Roberts - Marshall, Safety

-Height: 5'11"
-Weight: 184 pounds
-Helping Marshall to their first Sun Belt Conference championship, Roberts was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and a second-team All-American (HERO Sports). Roberts was Marshall's second-leading tackler with 94 and tied for the national lead in pass breakups with 14. He also forced a fumble and blocked a kick.

