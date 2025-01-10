4 Sun Belt Defensive Backs To Play in 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Four Sun Belt football players from the 2024 season, all defensive backs, will represent their respective schools in the 79th-annual Caribe Royale Orlando Hula Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 12 PM ET/11 AM CT on Saturday, Jan. 11. That game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Kenyatta Watson II - Georgia State, Safety
-Height: 6'1"
-Weight: 195 pounds
-Watson earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention this season after transferring in from Georgia Tech. He finished the season with 40 total tackles, two pass deflections, and three interceptions
Terrence Spence - James Madison, Cornerback
-Height: 6'2"
-Weight: 195 pounds
-Spence was a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist, a second-team All-American (FWAA, HERO Sports), and a first-team All-Sun Belt selection this season. After following head coach Bob Chesney from Holy Cross, he posted 38 tackles with one TFL, a forced fumble, seven pass deflections, and five interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown against North Carolina.
Car’lin Vigers - ULM, Cornerback
-Height: 6'2"
-Weight: 200 pounds
-Vigers was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention this season with 38 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
JJ Roberts - Marshall, Safety
-Height: 5'11"
-Weight: 184 pounds
-Helping Marshall to their first Sun Belt Conference championship, Roberts was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and a second-team All-American (HERO Sports). Roberts was Marshall's second-leading tackler with 94 and tied for the national lead in pass breakups with 14. He also forced a fumble and blocked a kick.
