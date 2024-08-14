G5 Football Daily

6 G5 Teams Receive Votes in 2024 Preseason AP Poll

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) hands off to Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the third quarter in the third quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
This week, the Associated Press released their annual preseason Top-25 list with familiar names Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama at the very top. Unfortunately for fans of the Group of Five, no G5 teams cracked that initial list of Top 25.

While the AP rankings will not be the list that decides who, the top-ranked G5 team by the College Football Playoff committee will reach the 12-team playoff at the end of the season.

The #25 Iowa Hawkeys received 140 votes in the poll. Six G5 teams did receive votes, but not enough to get within shouting distance of that #25 spot. Here's where each of those G5 teams stack up.

Boise State Broncos (47 Votes)

2023 Record: 8-6, 2024 Projection (SP+): 9.1 wins

Liberty Flames (32 Votes)

2023 Record: 13-1, 2024 Projection (SP+): 10.2 wins

Memphis Tigers (16 Votes)

2023 Record: 10-3, 2024 Projection (SP+): 9 wins

UTSA Roadrunners (6 Votes)

2023 Record: 9-4, 2024 Projection (SP+): 8.4 wins

Tulane Green Wave (5 Votes)

2023 Record: 11-3, 2024 Projection (SP+): 7 wins

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4 Votes)

2023 Record: 9-5, 2024 Projection (SP+): 7.7 wins

