6 G5 Teams Receive Votes in 2024 Preseason AP Poll
This week, the Associated Press released their annual preseason Top-25 list with familiar names Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama at the very top. Unfortunately for fans of the Group of Five, no G5 teams cracked that initial list of Top 25.
While the AP rankings will not be the list that decides who, the top-ranked G5 team by the College Football Playoff committee will reach the 12-team playoff at the end of the season.
The #25 Iowa Hawkeys received 140 votes in the poll. Six G5 teams did receive votes, but not enough to get within shouting distance of that #25 spot. Here's where each of those G5 teams stack up.
Boise State Broncos (47 Votes)
2023 Record: 8-6, 2024 Projection (SP+): 9.1 wins
Liberty Flames (32 Votes)
2023 Record: 13-1, 2024 Projection (SP+): 10.2 wins
Memphis Tigers (16 Votes)
2023 Record: 10-3, 2024 Projection (SP+): 9 wins
UTSA Roadrunners (6 Votes)
2023 Record: 9-4, 2024 Projection (SP+): 8.4 wins
Tulane Green Wave (5 Votes)
2023 Record: 11-3, 2024 Projection (SP+): 7 wins
Appalachian State Mountaineers (4 Votes)
2023 Record: 9-5, 2024 Projection (SP+): 7.7 wins