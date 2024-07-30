App State Football: Joey Aguilar Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 88th Maxwell Award on Monday. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Appalachian State senior quarterback Joey Aguilar was named among the extensive list of candidates.
RELATED: App State Football: 4 Mountaineers Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
In 2023, Aguilar earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and All-Sun Belt Second Team honors last season while establishing new App State single-season program marks for passing yards (3,757), passing touchdowns (33), total offense (4,002), passing attempts (460) and completions (293) in 2023. Prior to that Aguilar was a standout junior college quarterback at Diablo Valley Community College.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winner of the award will be announced on December 12, 2024.
Appalachian State begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS foe East Tennessee State.