Appalachian State Football Finalizes First Coaching Staff Under Dowell Loggains

Sep 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; An Appalachian State Mountaineers helmet sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Troy Trojans at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
After a disappointing 5-6 season that ended in Shawn Clark's dismissal, Appalachian State installed former South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as the program's 23rd head coach. This week, Loggains finalized the 12-member, full-time coaching staff that will guide the Mountaineers in what they hoped will be a bounce-back campaign in 2025.

Dowell Loggains – Head Coach
-17 years as an NFL assistant
-Last two years as South Carolina offensive coordinator. Spent 2021 and 2022 at Arkansas (tight ends) and a brief stint at Penn State in the spring of 2021.

Clyde Christensen – Associate Head Coach
-Two-time Super Bowl winner (Tampa Bay, Indianapolis)
-45 years of coaching experience, 27 in the NFL

DJ Smith – Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers
-Returns to App State, where he was a player and spent four years on staff. Spent the last five years on staff at Missouri
-Four years as an NFL player

Jeff Crosby – Special Teams Coordinator
-Two college football playoff trips
-Spent past three seasons at Texas as senior special teams analyst

Curtis Fuller – Defensive Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs
-Super Bowl champion as an assistant coach (Green Bay, 2010)
-Past coaching experience: Nine seasons in the NFL, Texas A&M–Commerce (2022), Vanderbilt (2022), three seasons with Myers Park High School in Charlotte

Aashon Larkins – Offensive Recruiting Coordinator / Running Backs
-Michigan (2019-21), Ole Miss (2022), Dartmouth (2023-24), Holy Cross, Wagner, The Citadel, Jacksonville State, Bethune-Cookman, Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Shakir – Defensive Recruiting Coordinator / Edges
-Past experience: App State 2018-2020, East Tennessee State (2021), Chattanooga (2022-23), Ball State (2024), University of Rochester (2017), Brevard College (2015-2016)

Joe Dailey – Wide Receivers
-Past experience: Buffalo, Kansas, Bethune-Cookman, Liberty, New Mexico, Boston College, Carolina Panthers, Hampton
-Former North Carolina and Nebraska quarterback

Keith Jones Jr. – Defensive Line
-Past experience: New England Patriots (2023-2024), Arkansas (2022), Arkansas State (2021), Missouri Southern State (2020)
-Former UT-Martin standout defensive tackle and Indoor Football League champion (2018, Iowa Barnstormers)

Allen Mogridge – Offensive Line
-Past experience: Georgia Tech, East Carolina, USF, FIU, Georgia Southern, UCF, Temple and Buffalo

Riley Watkins – Quarterbacks
-Comes from South Carolina, where he was a GA in 2024. Other experience: Missouri (quality control, 2022), Arkansas (offensive/recruiting undergraduate assistant)

Ryan Yurachek – Tight Ends
-Two years with South Carolina (2023: analyst, 2024: tight ends), other experience at Austin Peay (tight ends) and Arkansas (graduate assistant)
-Played at Marshall from 2014 to 2017, followed by a brief NFL stint.

Matt Greenhalgh – Director of Athletic Performance for Football
-Retains his role after serving in it for the last two seasons in Boone.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

