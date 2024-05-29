Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Lineman Decides On G5 Destination
The attrition of Deion Sanders' Colorado roster continued this week, with a Buff who previously entered the portal deciding upon his next school.
Meanwhile, Texas State gain a valuable piece of offensive line depth with multiple years of eligibility and experience within two power conference programs. Offensive tackle David Conner will join the Bobcats for 2024, the school announced.
In his one season with the Buffs, Conner did not see any game action. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with his new club. The Buffs' roster had the Deerfield Beach, Florida product listed at 6'5" and 295 pounds.
Conner spent the 2022 season at Florida, where he also did not see game action. He was a three-star prospect (247Sports) coming out of high school and had the same rating as a transfer prospect this offseason.
In 2023, Texas State's scoring offense was top of the Sun Belt Conference with 36.7 points per game. The offensive line were seventh in the league in sacks allowed with 29 and allowed the running game to average 4.6 yards per carry.
Texas State's first game of the 2024 season is set for August 31 against FCS foe Lamar. The Bobcats are preparing for their second season under head coach G.J. Kinne, who led them to a record of 8-5 and their first bowl appearance and win at the FBS level.