ESPN Lists 8 Top G5 Quarterbacks Ahead of 2024
As in most college football seasons, several teams' postseason hopes are going to live and die with the play of their starting quarterback. For a few G5 programs, their respective men under center could put forth more big numbers, solidifying their professional hopes, or buioding their college resumes for seasons to come.
ESPN staff writer David Hale recently published a tier list of every FBS squad's quarterback situation. The eight players below are the G5 quarterbacks that Hale holds in the highest regard.
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)
Jordan McCloud - Texas State
Byrum Brown - South Florida
TJ Finley & Caden Veltkamp - Western Kentucky
While Finley is the likely starter in Bowling Green, having bowl game hero Veltkamp as the second option is an incredibly fortunate place to be.
All except Henigan were included in tier nine of Hale's list, which included over 20 tiers. Henigan was included in tier three. This puts Henigan in the top 14 quarterbacks in FBS, in Hale's eyes.
This season marks the first time that the College Football Playoff, now expanded to 12 teams, will guarantee a spot for the highest-ranked G5 team at the end of the season, The 2024 FBS season officially begins on August 24.