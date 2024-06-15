FanDuel: App State Football Have Best Odds To Win Sun Belt Conference in 2024
The Appalachian State Mountaineers have developed a strong tradition of vying for championships over the years. However, it's now been five years since their last league title. According to several national sportsbooks, however, that drought could be coming to an end soon.
On FanDuel, the Mountaineers have the best odds to win the SBC out of any team in the league at +350. The next closest odds belong to the Texas State Bobcats at +600.
Appalachian State reached the Sun Belt title game in 2023, but lost to Troy 49-23. The Mountaineers last won the league in 2019. They were back-to-back champions in 2018 and 2019. They have reached the league title game in four of the last six seasons.
Appalachian State finished the 2023 season with a 9-5 record and a victory in the Cure Bowl. They are set to begin their 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host FCS foe East Tennessee State.
