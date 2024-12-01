Marshall Will Face Louisiana in 2024 Sun Belt Championship Game
Sun Belt East Division Champions Marshall will face West Division Champions Louisiana in the 2024 Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Marshall secured their place in the title bout on Saturday night with a 35-33 win over James Madison in double overtime. This marks Marshall's first appearance in the Sun Belt Championship since joining the league in 2022.
The Thundering Herd will finish the regular season 9-3, their best record to finish a regular season since 2015, and with a conference record of 7-1.
Louisiana claimed the West Division this weekend, thanks to a South Alabama loss eliminating the Jags from contention. The Cajuns will host as the team with the better overall record (10-2) after beating ULM Saturday to close their own regular season schedule.
The Sun Belt Championship game is scheduled for December 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
