RECRUITING: Arkansas State Offer QB Knox Kiffin, Son of Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
2028 quarterback recruit Knox Kiffin, son of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, announced a football scholarship offer from Arkansas State on Saturday evening. The Palos Verdes (California) High School freshman had been attending a showcase camp at SMU this week.
Kiffin also received a scholarship offer from SMU this week. He had also previously received a scholarship offer Division II school Mississippi College.
Just beginning his high school football career, Kiffin has not yet received a rating from any of the major recruiting services.
Coincidentally, both Lane Kiffin and current Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones have both previously served as the head coach at the University of Tennessee and, more recently, as assistant coaches for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Arkansas State enter their fourth season under Jones. The Red Wolves reached their first bowl game since 2019 at the conclusion of last season.
