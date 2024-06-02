G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Arkansas State Offer QB Knox Kiffin, Son of Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Joe Londergan

Oct 21, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with his son Knox before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with his son Knox before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports / John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

2028 quarterback recruit Knox Kiffin, son of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, announced a football scholarship offer from Arkansas State on Saturday evening. The Palos Verdes (California) High School freshman had been attending a showcase camp at SMU this week.

Kiffin also received a scholarship offer from SMU this week. He had also previously received a scholarship offer Division II school Mississippi College.

RELATED: RECRUITING: #1 Wisconsin HS QB Commits To Western Michigan For 2025

Just beginning his high school football career, Kiffin has not yet received a rating from any of the major recruiting services.

Coincidentally, both Lane Kiffin and current Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones have both previously served as the head coach at the University of Tennessee and, more recently, as assistant coaches for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Arkansas State enter their fourth season under Jones. The Red Wolves reached their first bowl game since 2019 at the conclusion of last season.

Bookmark G5 Football Daily for more G5 recruiting updates

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.