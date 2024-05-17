REPORT: Coastal Carolina Close To Landing Major Transfer Target
The transfer portal is still sending players to all corners of the country, even in the month of May.
Earlier this month, former Youngstown State defensive end Deamonte Diggs decommitted from Cal. He had been in the transfer portal since April 17. On Thursday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that Diggs is expected to commit to Coastal Carolina in the coming days.
247Sports had Diggs, a 6'6" and 260-pounder, listed as the #10 prospect remaining in the transfer portal.
Originally, Diggs was a zero-star high school prospect in the class of 2020. He did not see action in the spring or fall of 2021 at Youngstown State. In 2022, he had 15 tackles with four tackles for loss and two sacks as a reserve. He was a reserve again in 2023, totaling 11 tackles with four sacks. He was also the recipient of Youngstown State's Lineman Leaders Scholarship in 2023.
Coastal Carolina finished last season with an 8-5 record, their first year under Beck. Their pass rush totaled 21 sacks, the second-fewest in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Chanticleers open the 2024 season on August 29 when they host Jacksonville State.