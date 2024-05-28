REPORT: Florida Gators Linebacker, Former Special Teamer of The Year, Transferring To Texas State
G.J. Kinne's Texas State club got a strong late addition this week with the transfer commitment of linebacker Mannie Nunnery. 247Sports originally reported the move on Tuesday.
Nunnery enters his sixth college season after four at Houston and one at Florida.
From 2019 to 2022, Nunnery appeared in 25 games for the Cougars with 81 total tackles. He also made eight tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a Cougar. He won the National Special Teams Player of the Year Award following the 2021 season.
At Florida in 2023, the Houston-area native started three games, appearing in all 12 games. He made 28 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. The 6'1" 225-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining.
A product of Shadow Creek High School, the versatile defender was originally a three-star high school prospect. Texas State originally offered Nunnery a scholarship coming out of high school in 2019.
Texas State finished the 2023 season with a record of 8-5 in 2023. Their win total was the program's highest at the FBS level and their first winning season since 2014. Kinne and the Bobcats will open the 2024 season on August 31 against FCS Lamar.