G5 Football Daily

REPORT: Florida Gators Linebacker, Former Special Teamer of The Year, Transferring To Texas State

Joe Londergan

Florida Gators inside linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) lines up before the start of a drill during fall football practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 5, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators inside linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) lines up before the start of a drill during fall football practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 5, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA
In this story:

G.J. Kinne's Texas State club got a strong late addition this week with the transfer commitment of linebacker Mannie Nunnery. 247Sports originally reported the move on Tuesday.

Nunnery enters his sixth college season after four at Houston and one at Florida.

RELATED: Hawaii Football Hosting 6 Notable Local Recruits This Week

From 2019 to 2022, Nunnery appeared in 25 games for the Cougars with 81 total tackles. He also made eight tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a Cougar. He won the National Special Teams Player of the Year Award following the 2021 season.

At Florida in 2023, the Houston-area native started three games, appearing in all 12 games. He made 28 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. The 6'1" 225-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining.

RELATED: All-CUSA LA Tech Punter Ends Up At LSU Via Transfer Portal

A product of Shadow Creek High School, the versatile defender was originally a three-star high school prospect. Texas State originally offered Nunnery a scholarship coming out of high school in 2019.

Texas State finished the 2023 season with a record of 8-5 in 2023. Their win total was the program's highest at the FBS level and their first winning season since 2014. Kinne and the Bobcats will open the 2024 season on August 31 against FCS Lamar.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.