Sun Belt Football: 3 Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Joe Londergan

Sep 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans offensive lineman Daniel King (74) guards quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. The 2024 watch list for the award was released this week, including three representatives from the Sun Belt Conference, all on the offensive side of the ball. Those blockers are listed below.

OG AJ Gillie - Louisiana

OG Daniel King - Troy

OT Makilan Thomas - Arkansas State

Gillie was a third-team All-SBC selection in 2023. He is a first-team Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection for 2024. King was an All-Sun Belt second team selection at the end of last season after playing 963 offensive snaps. Makilan Thomas was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season in Arkansas State's run to the postseason.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce the 2024 Outland Trophy semifinalists on November 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on December 12, 2024

