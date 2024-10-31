G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge (10) runs a keeper during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bowl Eligible:

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Louisiana grabbed their sixth win of the season in Week 8 with a 34-24 win over Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are eligible for the postseason for the seventh season in a row. Their last bowl win came in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, Michael Desormeaux's first game as head coach.

James Madison Dukes: JMU beat Southern Miss 32-15 in Week 9 to get to six wins. The Dukes reached their first FBS bowl game last year under Curt Cignetti, but came up short against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Not Yet:

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3)

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4)

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3)

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4)

Georgia State Panthers (2-5)

ULM Warhawks (5-2)

Arkansas State (5-3)

South Alabama (4-4)

Texas State (4-4)

Eliminated:

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Troy Trojans

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

