Sun Belt Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- James Madison Dukes
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Georgia State Panthers
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Texas State Bobcats
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Troy Trojans
Bowl Eligible:
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Louisiana grabbed their sixth win of the season in Week 8 with a 34-24 win over Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are eligible for the postseason for the seventh season in a row. Their last bowl win came in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, Michael Desormeaux's first game as head coach.
James Madison Dukes: JMU beat Southern Miss 32-15 in Week 9 to get to six wins. The Dukes reached their first FBS bowl game last year under Curt Cignetti, but came up short against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Not Yet:
Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3)
Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4)
Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3)
Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4)
Georgia State Panthers (2-5)
ULM Warhawks (5-2)
Arkansas State (5-3)
South Alabama (4-4)
Texas State (4-4)
Eliminated:
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Troy Trojans
