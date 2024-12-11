Texas State All-American RB Ismail Mahdi Enters Transfer Portal
Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi announced via X.com this week that he is entering the transfer portal.
The 5’9”, 187-pound standout led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2023 with an impressive 2,169. A two-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection, Mahdi played a crucial role in the Bobcats’ offense during his two seasons with the program.
In 2023, Mahdi delivered an exceptional performance, totaling 1,331 rushing yards, 275 receiving yards, and 563 kick return yards while scoring 12 total touchdowns. His remarkable season earned him recognition as a 2023 First Team All-American by CBS Sports/247Sports.
While his production dipped slightly in 2024, Mahdi still posted solid numbers, rushing for 991 yards, adding 195 receiving yards, and scoring six total touchdowns, further proving his value as a key player.
Before joining Texas State, Mahdi began his college career at Houston Christian, where he showcased his talent with 568 rushing yards and two touchdowns across eight games, along with 32 receptions for 333 yards. His stellar freshman campaign earned him a spot as a finalist for the prestigious Jerry Rice Award, given to the nation’s top freshman in FCS football. Mahdi now has one year of eligibility remaining.
One potential landing spot for Mahdi is Texas Tech, where offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, who recently moved from Texas State, could reunite with the dynamic back. This connection, coupled with the departure of Texas Tech’s starting running back Tahj Brooks, positions the Red Raiders as a natural fit for Mahdi.
Mahdi’s impressive resume and versatility as a runner, receiver, and return specialist make him an appealing option for teams looking for a proven playmaker. With his skill set and experience, he is expected to generate significant interest in the transfer portal.
