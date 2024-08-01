TRANSFER PORTAL: Old Dominion RB Keshawn Wicks Lands at Florida A&M
Keshawn Wicks, a late addition to the transfer portal following the 2023-2024 college football season, has reportedly announced his next destination. Pete Nakos on On3 reported Thursday that Wicks will transfer from Old Dominion University, heading south to the FCS and join the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Over the past three seasons at Old Dominion, Wicks carried 169 times for 769 yards and five touchdowns, per sports-reference.com. He also caught 28 passes for 193 yards. Notably, Wicks was a starter for the Monarchs for nine games this past year. Old Dominion finished 6-7 last year, ending on a loss to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl.
Florida A&M enters their first season under head coach James Colzie III in 2024. Willie Simmons departed the program this offseason after going 45-13 in the role.
FAMU began fall camp in Tallahasee earlier this week. They open their 2024 campaign on August 24 when they face Norfolk State in Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup.