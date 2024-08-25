National Battle Of The Bands: Celebrating Champions of Culture
HOUSTON — Sunday's premier event in Houston will feature eight HBCU marching bands taking the field and thrilling audiences at the 10th Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) at NRG Stadium. This year's showcase battle will include bands making their NBOTB debut, Miles College, Bethune-Cookman, and Tuskegee University.
Where else could you find Texas Southern's "Ocean of Soul," Prairie View's "Marching Storm," the Dancing Dolls and Human Jukebox from Southern University, the Grammy-winning Tennessee State "Aristocrat of Bands," and "The Sonic Boom of the South" from Jackson State all in one place? Here, in H-Town at the National Battle of the Bands!
Recording artists Boosie Badazz, Lecrae, and The Walls Group will perform for the NBOTB fans between the field events. Leading up to the main event included the Emergency Relief Food Drive, Film Release, NBOTB Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference, and Back on the Yard Kickoff and Stroll Off Competition at Texas Southern University.
"That's what we try to do with this program, bring on new bands," Derek Webber, Founder of the National Battle of the Bands, told HBCU Legends. "People don't have the opportunity to see like Tuskegee and Miles College. Creating these opportunities for fans to get bands they don't typically see — that's the exciting part about it. But we also got the big boys, in the house as well from Prairie View to Texas Southern. So we're excited about using our platform to help support our HBCUs."
The 2024 theme will be "Celebrating Champions of Culture" with the following eight marching bands who will participate in the NBOTB competition:
- Bethune-Cookman University, Marching Wildcats
- Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South
- Miles College, Purple Marching Machine
- Prairie View A&M University, Marching Storm
- Southern University, Human Jukebox
- Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands
- Texas Southern University, "Ocean of Soul"
- Tuskegee University, Marching Crimson Pipers
During halftimes at HBCU football games, showcasing the marching talent of the bands has always been about the community. "I think just marching band just in all just it just teaches us community," Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul band director Brian Simmons said to HBCU Legends. "It teaches us leadership. It teaches us everything we're just supposed to have just to be able to matriculate and be a successful and valuable person in society."
The 10th anniversary of the event will be a milestone, featuring a live performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae. His unique blend of inspirational music will perfectly complement the spirited performances of the HBCU bands, creating an unforgettable experience. According to Derek Webber, more artist performances will be announced later, adding to the excitement of the event.
Another Grammy-award winner will take the field for battle: "Aristocrat of Bands" from Tennessee State University's band director, Dr. Reginald McDonald, noted how special Thursday's press conference was for the music leaders. "To have a band director's press conference is groundbreaking." Dr. McDonald said. "Football coaches normally get this atmosphere. And to be celebrated as a band director at an HBCU and be a part of this atmosphere is wonderful."
Tickets will go on presale exclusively for past ticket purchasers and email subscribers starting May 16 and will continue through May 21. To gain presale access, fans are encouraged to join the NBOTB email database at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Public ticket sales will begin on May 22. Prices start at $25.