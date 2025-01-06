HBCU Baseball: Black College World Series To Broadcast On Urban Edge Network
For the fifth consecutive year, national collegiate baseball publications and broadcast platforms will carry every pitch of the 2025 Black College World Series (BCWS), May 7-10. As many as 13 games will be available on the Black College Nines Tournament Central page and the Black College Championships: Black College World Series website.
The Black College World Series broadcast will be Presented by Urban Edge Network/HBCU+. Urban Edge specializes in helping clients forge authentic connections in today’s dynamic landscape, offering media assets for on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and comprehensive media planning.
The multi-year partnership between the Black College World Series and Urban Edge Network was announced on June 11, 2024.
“We are delighted about our partnership with UEN,” Michael Coker, founder and executive director of the Black College World Series. “This association allows us to connect with HBCU-TV, HBCU-TV LIVESTREAM which contains HBCU news, sports, HBCU Conferences schools, and the HBCU community.”
Urban Edge Network will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout the Championship Series. Charles Bishop (The Voice of HBCU Sports) and Jacob Scott Kelly will trade broadcast, commentary hosting duties, and analysis, with legendary HBCU Public Address announcer Keith Mims.
Urban Edge Network Road to the Black College World Series
For four years, media streaming and broadcast platforms have been home to the HBCU Baseball postseason national title. 2025 will be its fifth consecutive season, and it will carry every minute from every pitch to the final out of the Black College World Series.
This past June 2024, Black College Championships officially announced Urban Edge Network/HBCU+ as a multi-year marketing partner of the Black College World Series (BCWS). The partnership, which extends through the 2029 championship series, will be a long-term commitment to bring the excitement of the HBCU Baseball national championship. This also will build a connection to sports enthusiasts “marketing element of its social media promotions.”
Urban Edge Network (UEN) HBCU+ builds upon the support of information and access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ sporting events through sponsorship and its support of HBCU student athletics.