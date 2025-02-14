2025 NBA HBCU Classic: Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee Game Info And Prediction
The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T will feature a historic showdown between the Morehouse Maroon Tigers (13-11, 10-6 SIAC) and Tuskegee Golden Tigers (10-12, 8-8 SIAC) on Feb.15, 2025, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. This marquee event, part of NBA All-Star Weekend, highlights the rich tradition of HBCU basketball and the enduring rivalry between these SIAC programs.
Morehouse vs. Tuskegee Game Details
- Date/Time: Saturday, February 15, 2025 (Time TBA)
- Location: Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA)
- Broadcast: ESPN+, NBA TV, TruTV; Radio: SIAC
Team Overviews
Morehouse Maroon Tigers (Recent Form: 4-1 in last 5 games)
The Maroon Tigers enter the game with momentum, led by a balanced roster and clutch performances:
- Offense: Averages 72.2 PPG, anchored by Cedric Taylor III (SIAC Player of the Week; 23.3 PPG, 7 RPG, 62.2% FG in recent games) and sharpshooters Omar Rowe and Sincere Key.
- Defense: Allows 66.5 PPG with 8.8 steals per game, fueled by versatile defenders like Jermontae Hill and Nate Lacewell.
- Key Wins: Historic 79-76 victory over Howard (Jan. 20), a thrilling OT win against Albany State (Feb. 8), and a 65-59 defensive grind against Savannah State.
REVIEW OF MOREHOUSE MAROON TIGERS' SEASON (A.D. Drew)
Under the leadership of Head Coach Douglas Whittler, the team has navigated challenges and celebrated significant victories.
A highlight of the season was the historic win against Howard University on January 20, 2025. This victory was particularly momentous as it marked Morehouse's first triumph over Howard in the past three seasons. Transfer student Sincere Key made a notable breakout game, contributing 15 points by the middle of the second half. Jayen Gray led the way with a career high 22 points. The team's preparation and defense were pivotal in countering Howard's strong three-point shooting, ultimately leading to a final score of 79-76 in favor of Morehouse.
Earlier in the season, the Maroon Tigers secured a victory against Valdosta State Blazers, with a close score of 84-80.
Senior Amahn Decker highlighted has anchored the post, while sharp-shooters Omar Rowe and Sincere Key provide outside shooting. Transfer JerMontae Hill has been versatile, playing four positions throughout the season. Cedric Taylor III ranks in the top 10 in the conference in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, and blocked shots. Mid-season addition, Dre Watson, has been a force defensively and on the boards.
As the season progressed, the Maroon Tigers continued to demonstrate their commitment to excellence, setting their sights on championship aspirations. Coach Whittler has emphasized the importance of sacrifice and teamwork, aiming to guide the team toward achieving their ultimate goals.
Tuskegee Golden Tigers (Recent Form: 2-4 in last 6 games)
Tuskegee leans on defensive discipline and a balanced scoring attack:
- Offense: Averages 64.6 PPG, led by Kevin Sesberry (15.6 PPG) and Kusamae Draper (15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG).
- Defense: Ranked 1st in D-II for opponent three-point shooting (26.0%) and 2nd for overall FG defense (38.0%)4. Held two opponents under 50 points this season.
- Key Performances: 71-point outing against Winston-Salem State (54.2% FG)1 and a road win over Lane College.
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
Morehouse:
- Cedric Taylor III (G): Elite scorer, rebounder, and SIAC POTW
- Jaden Gray (G): Veteran guard with 22-point career high
- Amahn Decker (F): Post anchor with defensive versatility
Tuskegee:
- Kevin Sesberry (G): Team-leading scorer and three-point threat
- Kusamae Draper (F): Double-double threat (29 pts, 10 rebounds vs. Allen)
- D’Anthony Pennington (G): Lockdown defender (2.4 steals/game)
Season Highlights
- Morehouse: Ended a three-year drought against Howard, showcased resilience in close games (4 OT wins), and climbed SIAC standings under Coach Douglas Whittler.
- Tuskegee: Dominated defensively in conference play, stifling opponents’ perimeter shooting, and leaned on Sesberry’s consistency in clutch moments.
FROM THE AD'S ABOUT THE GAME
ELLIS
“We are honored that the NBA and the SIAC Conference chose these two historic institutions to participate in this event,” said Morehouse Director of Athletics Harold Ellis. “This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their skills in front of a national audience. As someone who played in the NBA, it thrills me even more to see the partnership between NBA and HBCUs. We are looking forward to this enhanced student-athlete experience.”
RUFFIN
“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to showcase our men’s basketball program on such a grand stage in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star Weekend,” said Tuskegee Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin. “Playing in the Bay Area is a tremendous honor for our student-athletes and university, and we are thankful to the NBA and its partners for making this event possible. This experience will provide our university and student-athletes with invaluable exposure and memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward to showing the talent of the SIAC to such a large audience.”
PREDICTION
Morehouse and Tuskegee will come down to whoever is consistent the final five minutes of the contest. The Golden Tigers' defense could wear down the Maroon Tigers if they are not connecting from outside of the paint. Still, Morehouse's depth and bench production could be one of the x-factors favoring the AUC team. Given the showcase and exposure for both storied programs, it will be a physical matchup.
SCORE: Morehouse 72, Tuskegee 69
ICYMI: Morehouse and Tuskegee Selected For 2025 NBA HBCU Classic Game
On Thursday afternoon, the Morehouse College "SpelHouse Homecoming" festivities were enriched with a special announcement. The NBA selected the Morehouse College Men's basketball program to participate in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Maroon Tigers will tip off the event against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers basketball team on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Oakland Arena.
Today's announcement was held on Morehouse's campus at Thomas Kilgore Jr. Center with Harold Ellis (Athletic Director), Doug Whittler (Head Basketball Coach), and the basketball team hosting NBA legend Steve Smith, Cara Fields, VP and GM of AT&T Southeast State division, and Michael Ruffin, AT&T Director of External Affairs.
NBA legend Steve Smith, V-103 Radio Host and Personality Darian ''Big Tigger'' Morgan, Morehouse Student Body President, and AT&T Rising Future Maker R.J. Jackson would make remarks at the Pep Rally.
Thomas Kilgore Jr. Campus Center - Morehouse College
Kilgore Residence Hall, Atlanta, GA 30314
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET
• Steve Smith, NBA Legend
• Harold Ellis, Morehouse Athletic Director
• Doug Whittler, Morehouse Head Men's Basketball Coach
• Cara Fields, AT&T VP and GM - Southeast States
• Michael Ruffin, AT&T Director of External Affairs
• Morehouse College Men's Basketball team