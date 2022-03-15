Skip to main content

Alcorn State Faces Texas A&M in NIT Opener

SWAC regular-season champions Alcorn State will play in the NIT opener against a SEC team.

SWAC regular-season champions Alcorn State (17-16, 9-12 Away) will play in the 2022 NIT opener against the top-seeded Texas A&M (23-12, 13-4 Home). 

The Braves ride to College Station to face an angry Aggie team who believes the NCAA Tournament snubbed them from the Big Dance.

Both teams have a win-loss streak of 4-1 in their last five games. Texas Southern downed Alcorn in the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game 87-62. At the same time, the Aggies fell victim to Tennessee 65-50 in the SEC Tournament.

The winner will go against the winner of the Utah State-Oregon match later this week.

On Tuesday night, TXAMU is a heavy 18.5 point favorite over Alcorn at Reed Arena.

USATSI_17391881_168388561_lowres
USATSI_17890099_168388561_lowres

TEAM LEADERS

Alcorn

  • J. Thomas: 10.0 PPG, 48.0 FG%, 72.9 FT%, 3.9 APG
  • L. HENRY: 5.4 RPG, 3.6 DPPG, 1.8 ORPG

Texas A&M

  • Q. JACKSON: 14.6 PPG, 48.4 FG%, 83.1 FT%
  • H. COLEMAN: 6.3 RPG, 3.6 DRPG, 2.7 ORPG
  • M. WILLIAMS: 3.4 APG, 2.7 TOPG, 24.5 MPG

SCOUTING REPORT

  • TEXAS A&M:  The Aggies (23-12) are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015.
  • ALCORN STATE: Won the SWAC regular season championship. 
  • SERIES HISTORY:  Texas A&M leads the series, 3-0. Texas A&M won the previous game, 56-44, on Nov. 30, 2011.
  • HOW TO WATCH:  ESPN2 and FubuTV at 8 PM CT.
  • HOW TO LISTEN:  Texas A&M Sports Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM

