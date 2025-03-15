BREAKING: BCIC Joins Forces With HBCU GO To Stream The New Basketball Tournament
HBCU GO has been designated as the official streaming partner for the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC), providing national visibility to this historic HBCU basketball event.
Scheduled for March 20-23, 2025, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, the BCIC will showcase 16 outstanding men's and women's teams from all four major conferences competing for the prestigious Black College Basketball Champion title.
HBCU GO will provide live coverage of the BCIC tournament, giving fans nationwide unprecedented access to this exciting event that combines top-level competition with the vibrant culture of HBCU athletics. This initiative expands its reach and showcases the excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
As the official streaming partner, HBCU GO will broadcast the tournament's key matchups live, offering national exposure for the teams involved. Fans will also have access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes coverage, and in-depth storytelling highlighting the essence of HBCU basketball.
Terrence J, an alumnus of North Carolina A&T State University, HBCU advocate, actor, and TV personality, serves as the Celebrity Ambassador for Education Day and the tournament games on Friday. His role will help highlight the tournament's impact beyond basketball, including career fairs, leadership panels, and initiatives to engage students.